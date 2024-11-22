With Lachlan Ilias reportedly on the verge of joining the Dragons, the South Sydney Rabbitohs could soon have an open spot in their 30-man squad, the maximum allowed under NRL regulations.

According to reports from The Sydney Morning Herald, Wayne Bennett has been in discussions with front-rower Matt Lodge, who is seeking a new club after being released by the Sea Eagles at the end of the 2024 season.

Lodge, 28, has previously worked with Bennett during their time at the Brisbane Broncos in 2018.

Despite only managing 12 games for Manly due to an ACL injury, Lodge brings a wealth of experience, with 121 NRL games under his belt since debuting for the Wests Tigers in 2014.

The Rabbitohs are looking to bolster their forward pack following the departure of veteran prop Tom Burgess in the off-season.

Lodge could provide the grit and depth South Sydney needs in the middle of the field as they prepare for the 2025 campaign.