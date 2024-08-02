The South Sydney Rabbitohs injury issues are continuing into the final weeks of the season, with the club set to play their Round 22 clash against the Cronulla Sharks without Cody Walker.

Walker has reportedly suffered a calf injury - although the severity is yet to be determined - and will miss the trip to the Shire.

In his place will be Dion Teaupa, who comes straight into the side after being named amongst the reserves on Tuesday.

TEAM NEWS: Cody Walker OUT (calf). Dion Teaupa to come into halves🐇 — christian nicolussi (@mrchrisnico) August 2, 2024

Walker's calf injury is unlikely to be a one-week problem, with even minor injuries to calves often requiring at least two or three weeks on the sidelines.

With six weeks remaining in the 2024 NRL season, there is no suggestion South Sydney will be without Walker for the remainder of the campaign at this point, while the club will also receive a boost at some point with star fullback Latrell Mitchell to play again before the season is over.

South Sydney have had something of an injury crisis in the halves this year, with both Lachlan Ilias and Dean Hawkins spending time on the sidelines, while Walker himself has managed 17 games to date, missing a handful.

In what has been a disastrous season, the Rabbitohs, currently under interim head coach Ben Hornby, have won just seven games to date and, with six to play, would likely need to win all six to have a chance of qualifying for the finals.

The Sharks themselves have been in horror form recently and are without Nicho Hynes for Saturday night's clash - and all the way to the end of the regular season - with a top four spot still to be locked in for the black, white and blue.