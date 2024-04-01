South Sydney Rabbitohs winger Alex Johnston could miss the next six weeks after scans revealed a torn hamstring.

Johnston suffered the injury during the club's Good Friday clash against the Canterbury Bulldogs, with the winger and club originally hoping he may have only missed a single week.

That won't be the case however, with scans returning the significantly worse than expected result according to a Sydney Morning Herald report.

The injury is the latest blow for the Rabbitohs, who have had a difficult start to the new season. After losing their first three games of the year on the trot, the Rabbitohs finally registered two competition points with a narrow victory over the Bulldogs on Friday.

Their run ahead is as tough as it gets though, with under pressure coach Jason Demetriou's side set to clash with the New Zealand Warriors, Cronulla Sharks, Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers over their next four games. South Sydney also have a bye after the Sharks game, before playing the Dragons and Cowboys.

Johnston's injury will force another backline reshuffle for the disrupted Rabbitohs, who have already lost Campbell Graham for a long stint, and have also played with various other changes over the opening weeks. Jack Wighton only played his first game returning from suspension against Canterbury.

The latest injury to Johnston leaves the club likely turning to Tyrone Munro in the coming weeks when he returns from injury, but in the meantime, it could be either Izaac Thompson, Richard Kennar or Jacob Gagai lining up on the wing.