South Sydney Rabbitohs chief executive Blake Solly has hit back at suggestions the Dolphins are monitoring Latrell Mitchell’s contract situation after Wayne Bennett confirmed that the club were keeping an eye on the gun fullback.

Bennett advised NewsCorp yesterday that while Cameron Munster was the club’s priority, should he stay with Melbourne or move elsewhere then Mitchell would become the club's priority target.

But Solly has fired back, with the Daily Telegraph reporting the club are privately questioning if the former coach was trying to cause some chaos as the Rabbitohs chase a finals spot.

“I understand Redcliffe and Wayne are under pressure,” Solly said.

“They probably haven’t been given enough time to prepare and build the squad they’d like but we’re not sure why Wayne would raise this publicly now, given where we are in the season and the importance of the games ahead (as well as) the contribution he made to our success over recent years and the good relationship we have with him.”

Mitchell is currently in contract talks with the Rabbitohs as the Redfern-based club tries to keep a hold of the trio of Mitchell, Damien Cook and Cody Walker.

It was reported earlier in the week that the club are also set to lock down young halfback Lachlan Ilias on an extension in the near future.

According to the Telegraph, the Rabbitohs are prioritising Latrell’s contract talks with the hopes of securing a deal prior to the upcoming World Cup and November 1 free agency date. The 25-year-old has been just as important to the club off the field as on it, given his standing and the club’s close association with the Indigenous community.

“We love what Latrell brings on and off the field to the club. We’d like to think that he’s been outstanding for us – but that we’ve also been good for him, too,” Solly said.

“Retaining Latrell is one of our key priorities.”