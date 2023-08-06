South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Jai Arrow will be racing the clock to play next weekend after he suffered back spasms during Saturday evening's loss to the Cronulla Sharks.

Arrow was in clear discomfort with the back injury, and while coach Jason Demetriou said during the post-game press confernece that it didn't appear to be anything major, there is no guarantee he will back up for what is now a crucial Round 24 clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons.

According to Fox Sports sideline reporter Jake Duke, Arrow told him that tbhe back spasm was the worst he felt, and left the forward struggling to breathe.

“I had a chance to speak to Jai post-game and asked him what it was and he said he squeezed in the tackle and basically felt his back seize straight up. He said it was the most painful back spasm he's ever felt, he was struggling to breathe and it was a stabbing pain when he was breathing," Duke said post-game on Fox Sports' coverage.

But at the post-game press conference, Demetriou said it had been a tough week already for Arrow and that it wasn't anything major.

"He has back spasms, but I don't think it's anything major. He has had a tough week in his prep coming back from that syndesmosis injury," Demetriou said during his post-match press conference.

"I think his back just seized up but it shouldn't be too serious."

The coach admitted there was no guarantee of Arrow playing next week, and while suggesting the flight to Perth (which South Sydney made on Monday) didn't help, he said the flight back wouldn't help.

Adding to the debate over whether Arrow will be fit to play next weekend on a seven-day turnaround against the Dragons is the fact that the Rabbitohs will endure another long flight, with the game against the Red V - who they lost to earlier this season - is set to be played at Barlow Park in Cairns.

"We have been here since Monday so the flight isn't really an excuse, but getting back on a long flight won't make it any easier for his recovery, but the medical team will get into him and assess it next week," Demetriou added when asked the back injury had been caused by the flight to Perth.

"It's too early to say [whether he will play next week]."