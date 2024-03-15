South Sydney Rabbitohs prop Davvy Moale has been charged by the NRL's match review committee over a dangerous contact offence during Thursday night's Round 2 loss to the Brisbane Broncos.

The incident came during the 33rd minute of the game, with the Broncos leading 12-0 and on the attack.

The Rabbitohs, were also down to 12 men at that stage with Damien Cook in the sin bin for an earlier professional foul, had Patrick Carrigan standing in a two-man tackle.

Moale then speared into Carrigan's knees to complete the tackle.

The cannonball offence was missed in live play with no penalty, but on review by the bunker, Moale was placed on report at the next stoppage in play.

Despite the danger of the tackle, Moale has only been hit with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge which will see him escape with a fine.

Given it's the second offence on his rolling 12-month record, the fine will be worth $1800 with an early guilty plea, or $2500 if he heads to the judiciary and fights the charge.

South Sydney, who are also without injured forward Jai Arrow (shoulder), desperately needed to avoid any further suspensions or injuries out of their Round 2 loss ahead of next weekend's clash with the Sydney Roosters.

Moale has until midday (AEDT) on Saturday to determine whether he will fight the charge or accept the early guilty plea, with no other players placed on report or subsequently charged throughout the game.