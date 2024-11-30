The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed their coaching and football staff for the 2025 NRL season, which includes several new appointments.
Confirmed earlier this year in May, Wayne Bennett will take the head coaching reigns at the club for the next three seasons and will be joined by Ben Hornby and Steve Antonelli as the new assistant coaches.
Antonelli has re-joined the club after a stint with the Parramatta Eels, having previously served as an assistant coach and NSW Cup head coach at the Rabbitohs.
Former Rabbitohs premiership-winning assistant coach Wayne Collins will also return to the club as their new NSW Cup head coach, whilst club legend John Sutton will continue his position as a development coach.
Away from the immediate coaches under Bennett, Trent Elkin has been named as the new Head of Performance following stints at the Canterbury Bulldogs, Parramatta Eels and Cronulla Sharks.
Tom Watkins is also a new appointment and has been named as the Pathways Head of High Performance. Delegated from an assistant coaching position, David Furner will remain at the Rabbitohs but will instead work as the Head of Pathways.
“We have great faith that the decisions we have made around our football department will bear fruit for us in season 2025, Wayne is the game's greatest coach and he will lead a team of talented and dedicated coaches and staff who will get the best out of our playing group, whether they be NRL players or amongst the up-and-coming talent in our pathways," Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly said.
“We thank those coaches and staff who departed at the end of, or during, the 2024 season for their commitment and dedication to our Club, particularly Jason Demetriou, Brock Schaefer, Joe O'Callaghan, Andrew Croll, Alice Sharples, Ross Tesoriero, Liam Gough and Donna Smith who made enormous contributions to our full-time football program.
“Members of the playing group start to return for pre-season in November.
"We know that the pre-season under Wayne's guidance will be crucial to returning the Rabbitohs to the right end of the competition table. 2025 will be an exciting season and everyone at the Club cannot wait for it to start.”
Coach: Wayne Bennett
Assistant Coaches: Ben Hornby and Steve Antonelli
Development Coach: John Sutton
NSW Cup Coach: Wayne Collins
Head of Performance: Trent Elkin
Pathways Head of Performance: Tom Watkins
Head of Football: Mark Ellison
Head of Pathways: David Furner
Pathways Skill Acquisition Coach: Tyrone McCarthy
Pathways Wellbeing Manager: Jason Clark
Football Logistics and Facilities Manager: Kyle Furner
Pathways and Women's Operations Manager: Rob Capizzi
Chief Medical Officer: Dr. Andre McDonald
Strength and Conditioning Coach: Jack Milligan
Head of Wellbeing: Ian Reeves
Head Physiotherapist: Crawford Quinn
Rehabilitation Physiotherapist: Vicki Locke
Elite Athlete Rehabilitation Program Physiotherapist: Cuan Neyland
Strength and Conditioning Coach and Athlete Rehabilitation: Sam Pervan
Sports Science Advisor: Brendan Fahrner
Football and Recruitment Analyst: Leigh Richardson
Pathways Head of Medical: Bernie Chau
NRL Career Coach: Ryan Gonsalves
Recruitment Manager: Brent Hill