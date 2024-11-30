The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed their coaching and football staff for the 2025 NRL season, which includes several new appointments.

Confirmed earlier this year in May, Wayne Bennett will take the head coaching reigns at the club for the next three seasons and will be joined by Ben Hornby and Steve Antonelli as the new assistant coaches.

Antonelli has re-joined the club after a stint with the Parramatta Eels, having previously served as an assistant coach and NSW Cup head coach at the Rabbitohs.

Former Rabbitohs premiership-winning assistant coach Wayne Collins will also return to the club as their new NSW Cup head coach, whilst club legend John Sutton will continue his position as a development coach.

Away from the immediate coaches under Bennett, Trent Elkin has been named as the new Head of Performance following stints at the Canterbury Bulldogs, Parramatta Eels and Cronulla Sharks.

Tom Watkins is also a new appointment and has been named as the Pathways Head of High Performance. Delegated from an assistant coaching position, David Furner will remain at the Rabbitohs but will instead work as the Head of Pathways.