The South Sydney Rabbitohs have reportedly made another new appointment to their coaching staff for next season as they look to make their first finals appearance since 2022.

With over 40 years of rugby league experience as a player and coach, Steve Antonelli will return to the club, where he was formerly the coach of their NSW Cup team, per News Corp.

Antonelli's appointment will see him join the Rabbitohs coaching staff alongside Ben Hornby from next season after spending the past two seasons with the Parramatta Eels.

Starting his coaching career in 2013, he was the head coach of The Mounties - the feeder club of the Canberra Raiders - in the NSW Cup and spent time as an assistant coach under Ricky Stuart with the Raiders and Dean Pay at the Canterbury Bulldogs.

His tenure under Stuart lasted four years between 2014 and 2017, while he was a senior assistant coach at Belmore from 2018 to 2020.

The news comes after reports emerged that the Rabbitohs have also landed Eels' Head of Performance Trent Elkin from next season onwards.

Having spent the past five seasons at the Parramatta Eels, Elkin's resume includes a long stint with the Cronulla Sharks previously.

Embed from Getty Images