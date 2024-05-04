The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed that they have called up a former first-grade outside back to their NRL squad.

A former player for the Brisbane Broncos, Newcastle Knights and North Queensland Cowboys, Gehamat Shibasaki, will now join the NRL squad on a week-to-week basis due to their current injury crisis.

Shibasaki has been plying his trade with the Townsville Blackhawks - a Rabbitohs-affiliated club - in the QLD Cup this season but will now be available for selection for the Rabbitohs.

The 25-year-old has played 29 games to date in the NRL and has represented the Under-20s QLD team three times - 2016, 2017 and 2018.

He is also a Junior Kangaroos representative and spent a stint in rugby union with Japanese club the Green Rockets Tokatsu.

“We're pleased to be able to call upon an experienced player with NRL experience at a difficult time with injuries,” Rabbitohs interim Head Coach Ben Hornby said.

“Gehamat has been playing strongly for the Townsville Blackhawks and this shows the value of our affiliation with them.

“He will come to Sydney this weekend and join the team for training next week ahead of the Dragons game on Saturday.”