Name this player Paul Whatuira Francis Meli Joe Vagana Nigel Vagana Name this player Jerry Seuseu Richard Villasanti Clinton Toopi Motu Tony Name this player Justin Morgan PJ Marsh Brent Webb Kevin Campion Name this player Logan Swan Vinnie Anderson Wairangi Koopu Awen Guttenbeil Name this player Iafeta Palea'aesina Karl Te Mata Henry Fa'afili Ali Lauiti'iti Name this player Jerome Ropati Sione Faumuina Evarn Tuimavave Louis Anderson Name this player Clinton Toopi Francis Meli Monty Betham Lance Hohaia Name this player Manu Vatuvei Ruben Wiki Patrick Ah Van Sam Rapira Name this player George Gatis Lance Hohaia Epalahame Lauaki Jerome Ropati Name this player Nathan Fien Michael Witt Wade Mckinnon Grant Rovelli QUIZ: Random Warriors players from the 2000s