QUIZ: Every Dally M Rookie of the Year winner since 2000

How strong is your memory of this century's young guns?

By Mitch Keating - DEPUTY EDITOR
February 1, 2021

2000
Tasesa Lavea
Michael Vella
Karmichael Hunt
Mark McLinden

2001
Matt Utai
Karmichael Hunt
Tasesa Lavea
Braith Anasta

2002
Karmichael Hunt
Braith Anasta
Matt Utai
Jarrad Hayne

2004
Matt Utai
Karmichael Hunt
Jarrad Hayne
Cameron Smith

2005
Jonathan Thurston
Tim Smith
Karmichael Hunt
Jarrad Hayne

2006
Chris Sandow
Jarrad Hayne
Jonathan Thurston
Tim Smith

2007
Cooper Cronk
Chris Sandow
Jarrad Hayne
Israel Folau

2008
Jamal Idris
Chris Sandow
Israel Folau
Matt Gillett

2009
Chris Sandow
Matt Gillett
Israel Folau
Jamal Idris

2010
Chris Sandow
Matt Gillett
George Burgess
Jamal Idris

2011
Jamal Idris
Adam Reynolds
Daly Cherry-Evans
Luke Brooks

2012
Luke Brooks
George Burgess
Daly Cherry-Evans
Adam Reynolds

2013
Adam Reynolds
Luke Brooks
Daly Cherry-Evans
George Burgess

2014
George Burgess
Adam Reynolds
Luke Brooks
Ashley Taylor

2015
Ashley Taylor
Jack Bird
Luke Brooks
Jake Clifford

2016
Jack Bird
Jake Clifford
Ashley Taylor
Nick Cotric

2017
Jayden Brailey
Jake Clifford
Nick Cotric
Ashley Taylor

2018
Payne Haas
Jamayne Isaako
Jake Clifford
Nick Cotric

2019
Payne Haas
Ryan Papenhuyzen
Harry Grant
Jamayne Isaako

2020
Xavier Coates
Bradman Best
Brandon Smith
Harry Grant