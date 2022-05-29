North Queensland Cowboys star Valentine Holmes has predicted a new dawn for the Queensland State of Origin team, suggesting coach Billy Slater and the selectors will start with a new slate.

Queensland were blown out during the first two games of the 2021 State of Origin series, despite ultimately hosting all three games.

With a returning Kalyn Ponga, the Maroons saved a whitewash with a win on the Gold Coast in the dead rubber, but will be out for far better results this time around.

New coach Slater, who replaces the one series and done Paul Green, has hinted at plenty of debutant inclusions.

All of Selwyn Cobbo, Reuben Cotter and Murray Taulagi are believed to be in the picture, while other changes are likely to be made to include some in-form and firing Queensland options.

Speaking to AAP, Holmes said he wasn't focusing on last year.

"I reckon new coach, new group, new coaching staff," Holmes said.

"I think Billy's thought process will be to wipe it. It's a new year. It's going to be a new way we play.

"Obviously everyone knows the way last year went so there's no need to bring that up.

"It'll be about the new boys coming through. I wouldn't want to listen or talk about last year."

Holmes in particular talked up teammate Cotter's chances after he made 63 tackles without a miss during North Queensland's tough loss to the Penrith Panthers on Friday evening.

"He's the perfect fit for Origin level," Holmes said.

"He's pretty much the perfect mould for what Origin is all about. He's tough, tenacious he can play 80 (minutes), he can play several positions.

"He's a true Queenslander ... he'd definitely deserve that jersey if he does get selected."

Queensland will announce their team at 9am (AEST) on Monday morning.