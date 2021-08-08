Queensland coach Paul Green is reportedly set to receive more power and a pay increase, rather than being let go from his position as Maroons' coach.

Speculation was rife following a horrific Origin series for Queensland - Green's first in charge - that the coach wouldn't be in the same position come the start of 2022.

Queensland lost the first two games of the series by a record cumulative scoreline, before saving face and a white wash in Game 3 with a 20-18 victory on the Gold Coast.

Names such as Wayne Bennett, who guided the Maroons to a famous Origin series victory in 2020 despite being severely understrength, have been thrown up as the potential candidates to replace Green.

Last month however, the Queensland Rugby League said Green had a contract for 2022 and that he would likely still be in charge of the side, pending the results of an internal review.

Well, it appears that review has now been completed, and according to The Australian's Brent Read, who spoke on Triple M Radio, it's likely to grant Green a pay increase and more power within the Maroons' set up.

“I suspect they’re leaning towards Paul Green staying and if that is to happen, Paul Green will actually have his power widened and expanded. He’ll actually get rewarded more for that, he’ll get a pay rise out of it,” Read said.

“So the suspicion that Paul Green will be gone at the end of that the Origin series as the result of this review, I think actually the opposite has happened. Paul will actually walk away from this review with more power and a pay rise.”

It's understood Queensland want to set up the QRL in the same way Brad Fittler works with the NSWRL.

“The reason is pretty simple. Greeny’s job for this year’s Origin series was basically come in, run the camp, coach the team and leave, whilst if you look at what Brad Fittler does with New South Wales, he has a role right across the organisation," Read said on radio.

“In fact, the New South Wales Rugby League say he’s an employee of the NSWRL and he’s a part-time Origin coach because he’s worked in all the pathways, he works in the community for the Blues — it’s a much bigger role than what Paul Green’s got."