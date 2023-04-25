Queensland Rugby League have named their Under 18s emerging Origin squad which will get together in May at Brisbane.

The squad consists of 37 players, with eight coming from the Redcliffe Dolphins and Townsville Blackhawks, involved in the Mal Meninga Cup Grand Final, and five from NRL clubs.

The players involved from NRL clubs include young Bulldogs prodigy Karl Oloapu, Storm playmaker Stanley Hun and outside back Devonte Vaivela from the Parramatta Eels.

Nathan Cross and assistant John Dixon will coach the team. At the same time, former NRL players Matt Gillett, Darius Boyd, Gavin Cooper and Matt Ballin will be involved and work closely with the squad during May 6-7.

"The camp will have a strong focus on development, connection and the Maroon DNA," Cross said.

"We'll be aiming to give the players a deep understanding of what representing Queensland is all about and the core values that underpin our culture."

"The coaching team is excited about the potential of the squad – there's four 17-year-olds whose form in the Meninga Cup demanded selection, and we've got seven players who currently in the Under 19 Emerging squad."

Outside Backs: Mutua Brown (Central Queensland Capras), Dominique Sandow (Ipswich Jets), Kohen Briggs (Northern Pride), Israel Leota (Souths Logan Magpies), Tyreece Tait (Norths Devils), Alton Naiyep (Ipswich Jets), Kai Simon (Mackay Cutters), Luke Adamson (Wide Bay Bulls), Sam Stephenson (Burleigh Bears), Devonte Vaivela (Parramatta Eels)

Halves and Hookers: Karl Oloapu (Canterbury Bulldogs), Stanley Huen (Melbourne Storm), Jaxson Purdue (Mackay Cutters), Keahn Skipps (Canberra Raiders), Reece Foley (Townsville Blackhawks), Coby Black (Wynnum Manly Seagulls), Zac Herdegan (Norths Devils), Cameron Bukowski (Wynnum Manly Seagulls), Xavier Kerrisk (Mackay Cutters), Mitch Rogers (Redcliffe Dolphins)

Edge Back Rowers: Harry Armstrong (Wynnum Manly Seagulls), Larry Siala (Redcliffe Dolphins), Mason Kira (Sunshine Coast Falcons), Jett Elich (Sunshine Coast Falcons), Zac Garton (Redcliffe Dolphins), Jett Bryce (Wynumnn Manly Seagulls), Elijah-Shane Tapau (Townsville Blackhawks)

Middle Forwards: Michael Waqa (Redcliffe Dolphins), DeLaSalle Va'a (Sydney Roosters), Beni Allen (Wynnum Manly Seagulls), Isaiah Scanlon (Tweed Seagulls), Jamal Shibasaki (Townsville Blackhawks), Jett Jackson (Tweed Seagulls), Aholika Toia (Redcliffe Dolphins), Matthew Watts (Mackay Cutters), Bud Smith (Western Clydesdales), Mikael Ibrahim (Brisbane Tigers)