It's been a good year to be a Queenslander. Back-to-back Origin series wins, The Dolphins come into the league, there's a side from up north in all three grades on Grand Final day.

However, if Glenn Lazarus' suggestion came to fruition, not a single one of them would've played a home semi-final.

The former Brisbane, Melbourne and Canberra legend believes the NRL should revert to the olden days, and turn Sydney into a finals domain every September, setting up the New South Wales' capital as the home of finals footy.

“Love being in Sydney for this time of year, I'm heading down for the Grand Final, I'm really looking forward to it,” Lazarus told SENQ Mornings.

“In my experience throughout my career, being in Sydney during semi-final and Grand Final time, it's spring, there's flags everywhere, the people are all buzzing because the Grand Final is on.

“I'm a real advocate for having all semi-finals played in Sydney.”

As opposed to earning the right to play on your home ground, Lazarus is instead adamant that all grounds should be neutral venues for finals games.

“I don't like this home-ground advantage stuff, once the home and away season is finished, let's all gather in Sydney,” Lazarus continued.

“Let's play in these big stadiums in front of packed houses, it's just a wonderful time of the year.”

It means the likes of Suncorp Stadium, considered by some as Australia's best ground for rugby league, would be left with the lights off once August concludes.