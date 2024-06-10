A Queensland-based NRL team is reportedly showing an interest in one of St George Illawarra Dragons playmakers for next season.

Brought into the team by Shane Flanagan as a late signing before the beginning of the season due to the injury of Ronald Volkman, Jesse Marschke has gotten better every week.

This included a highlight performance against the Penrith Panthers in the lead-up to Game 1 of Origin after spending most of the year behind the pairing of Kyle Flanagan and Ben Hunt.

Off-contract at the end of the season, his good showings in the NRL and versatility to play in the halves or at dummy-half have garnered the attention of rival teams.

According to The Courier Mail, Marschke has caught The Dolphins' attention, and they have expressed an interest in signing him for the club.

The interest from the newly established side comes as Sean O'Sullivan has fallen out of favour and is clouded in uncertainty, while Anthony Milford - off-contract at the end of 2024 - is set to be squeezed out of Redcliffe and unlikely to sign a new contract.

Embed from Getty Images

It is understood that the two clubs could do a straight halves swap involving Marschke and O'Sullivan.

This would see O'Sullivan move back to New South Wales and play under Shane Flanagan, while Marschke will find himself back in his home state and under Kristian Woolf.

Making his NRL debut for the Dragons this season, he has previously spent time in the NSW Cup for the Newtown Jets - Cronulla Sharks feeder team - Canterbury Bulldogs and North Sydney Bears - the Sydney Roosters feeder club at the time.

He is also the brother of former NRL hooker Ben Marschke who played 13 games for the Sydney Roosters and also spent time with the Bulldogs reserve-grade team.