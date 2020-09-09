Canterbury veteran Kieran Foran could get a lifeline contract with Brisbane as the Broncos look to add some much needed experience to their list, per nrl.com.

The Broncos are set for a major overhaul in the upcoming off-season, with Foran now emerging as a potential suitor for the Red Hill rebuild.

The Broncos sit 15th with just a couple of weeks left in the season and will be looking to find a solid pairing to match Tom Dearden, with current five-eighth Sean O’Sullivan without a contract for 2021.

Foran’s season came to an abrupt ending following a pectoral injury on the weekend, sidelined for eight weeks following surgery after 14 straight games for the year.

Th retirement of Darius Boyd and versatility of Anthony Milford would allow Foran to stand right next to Dearden for the Broncos in 2021, with Foran’s manager Sam Ayoub saying the move would be a “perfect fit”.

“Kieran Foran was probably in the top three halves in the competition this year and played in every game [since round four] before he got injured,” Ayoub told NRL.com.

“Kieran is only 30 and everybody knows that his body is fine. He has had issues in the past but he has worked on it and his body has never been better.

“He will be back in eight weeks. He has had his injury and it was a clean injury to his pec. Unfortunately for him the timing wasn’t ideal but like everybody else he will come back from it.”

It is understood that Ayoub is in discussions with a second suitor for Foran as the season begins to conclude.

While an overhaul is imminent, the Broncos have said they will reframe from making any major moves until Anthony Seibold’s successor is appointed.