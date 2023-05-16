The Queensland Rugby League have announced their side for Game 1 of the 2023 Women's State of Origin series.

The side includes a total of six players from the Queensland women's premiership grand final between the Burleigh Bears and Wynnum Manly Seagulls.

Maroons coach Tahnee Norris has selected just three players from outside the Queensland competition and has praised the strength of the current competition following the season end last week.

“We've picked in-form players on the back of a really strong BMD Premiership competition,” Norris said.

"This year's competition has gone from strength to strength and we've seen a number of players force their way into the squad following consistent performances over the past few months.”

There is also several returnees from the 2022 series who will be looking for revenge following last years defeat, including Queensland captain Ali Brigginshaw.

Harvey Norman Queensland Maroons Squad

Tarryn Aiken

Emily Bass

Ali Brigginshaw (C)

Destiny Brill

Shenae Ciesiolka

Jessika Elliston

Tazmin Gray

Sophie Holyman

Keilee Joseph

Emma Manzelmann

Shannon Mato

Evania Pelite

China Polata

Shaniah Power

Julia Robinson

Romy Teitzel

Zahara Temara

Tamika Upton