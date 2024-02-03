Queensland have named their Under-19s Emerging Origin squad, which includes some of the best up-and-coming players in rugby league.

Set to meet this Sunday in Brisbane, a 30-man squad has been named that includes several players affiliated with NRL clubs, such as entertaining playmaker Coby Black (Brisbane Broncos), physical back-rower Bud Smith (Canterbury Bulldogs) and exciting prospect De La Salle Va'a (Sydney Roosters).

The camp is the first official preparation for the Under-19s State of Origin match against NSW later this year. Matt Ballin has been named Under-19s head coach, while Origin representatives Darius Boyd, Matt Gillett and Antonio Kaufusi will help Ballin at the camp and be a part of the coaching staff.

Mutua Brown, Israel Leota, Stanley Huen, Michael Waqa, Jamal Shibasaki, Mason Kira and Kai Simon return to the Under-19s squad after facing the NSW Blues in 2023.

Queensland Under-19s Emerging Origin Full Squad:

Beni Allen (Wynnum Manly Seagulls)

Harry Armstrong (Wynnum Manly Seagulls)

Cooper Bai (Burleigh Bears)

Coby Black (Burleigh Bears)

Mutua Brown (Mackay Cutters)

Jett Bryce (Burleigh Bears)

Cameron Bukowski (Wynnum Manly Seagulls)

Jett Elich (Melbourne Storm)

Reece Foley (Sydney Roosters)

Zac Garton (Redcliffe Dolphins)

Stanley Huen (Melbourne Storm)

Xavier Kerrisk (Mackay Cutters)

Mason Kira (Northern Pride)

Israel Leota (Souths Logan Magpies)

Alton Naiyep (Manly Sea Eagles)

LJ Nonu (Redcliffe Dolphins)

Jaxon Purdue (Mackay Cutters)

Isaiah Sanclan (Penrith Panthers)

Jamal Shibasaki (Mackay Cutters)

Larry Siala (Redcliffe Dolphins)

Kai Simon (Mackay Cutters)

Bud Smith (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Sam Stephenson (Tweed Seagulls)

Lewis Symonds (Redcliffe Dolphins)

Tariq Tanner (Wynnum Manly Seagulls)

Tyreece Tait (Sydney Roosters)

Aholoka Toia (Sydney Roosters)

De La Salle Va'a (Sydney Roosters)

Michael Waqa (Redcliffe Dolphins)

Matthew Watts (Mackay Cutters)