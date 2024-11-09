Four Tweed Seagulls players are set to join the Gold Coast Titans squad for their upcoming pre-season.

Under the affiliate arrangement, Luke Burton, Jayden Wright, Kieran Hayman, and Ethan Clark-Wood will train with the Titans NRL team, giving them a chance to build connections with the coaching staff and make an impression.

Ethan Clark-Wood, who recently moved to Queensland after a stint with the Sydney Roosters, has previously spent time with the Dragons and Panthers.

With 53 New South Wales Cup games under his belt, the 24-year-old joined the Seagulls aiming to further his development and pursue his NRL debut.

Kieran Hayman, another recruit from the NSW Cup, brings his own experience with 53 games across clubs like Wentworthville and North Sydney.

Known for his versatility, Hayman can play fullback, centre, and in the halves, adding depth to the Seagulls' roster.

Luke Burton, a NSW native, made his way to the Seagulls from the Magpies, where he spent three seasons and has now notched 43 Hostplus Cup appearances.

As a prop known for his strong running game, Burton averages 109 running meters per match. The 25-year-old has already had some exposure to Titans players, having participated in trial matches against the Dolphins earlier this year.

Jayden Wright, who began his career with the Currumbin Eagles, made his Hostplus Cup debut in 2024.

After playing seven games for the Seagulls in his rookie season, Wright is eager to make the most of this opportunity at Titans HQ as he looks ahead to a promising 2025.