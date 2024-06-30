Quade Cooper, a former star for the Wallabies, has backed Carter Gordon to make the transition to the NRL next season successfully.

Gordon, who has not played a single minute of rugby league growing up will join the Gold Coast Titans at the end of the year after inking a two-year contract with the club until the end of 2026.

Despite never lacing up the boots on the rugby league field, Quade Cooper wishes him luck in the move and believes he will be a success at the Titans under Des Hasler.

Cooper is no stranger to the NRL. More than a decade ago in 2011, he was linked with a potential move to the Parramatta Eels and was on the verge of joining them before he changed his mind at the last minute.

“He'll be a natural at the game,” Cooper said of Gordon to The Courier Mail.

“He has the ability in rugby to sit on the gain line and still look like he has time, so with rugby league, the extra space between the attack and defence will be a thing of luxury for him.

“His kicking game, size and speed will be suited but the big difference is his pass. He has an amazing passing game, especially the length and speed, so that's what I'm excited to see when he plays."

Gordon's decision to switch codes comes after the closure of the Melbourne Rebels from the Super Rugby competition and the hope to test himself in the NRL.

While it is unknown what his contract is worth at this stage, early reports a month ago indicated his management was asking for a contract worth $700,000 per season.

“Congrats to him for making the switch,” Cooper added.

“It was something I always wanted to do but never had the courage to.

“It shows Carter's mindset that he's not afraid of this challenge and stepping outside his comfort zone.”