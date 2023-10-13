QLD Cup Grand Final star Tony Francis has re-committed to the Gold Coast Titans for a further two seasons, inking a contract extension on Friday.

Francis is coming off a magnificent performance for the Burleigh Bears in the QLD Cup Grand Final in which he scored a hat-trick but was unable to walk away with the win.

He will enter the Gold Coast Titans Top 30 squad for the 2024 season after previously being on the club's development list. Aiming to make his NRL debut in the upcoming season, he enters the Top 30 having played 42 games in reserve grade in the past two seasons.

The young outside back will have to contend with the likes of Keano Kini, Brian Kelly, Aaron Schoupp, Phillip Sami and good friend Alofiana Khan-Pereira for a starting position in the backline.

Returning to pre-season on the Gold Coast in November, he was chosen in the Tonga A team squad and is in contention to play for the team when they take on New Zealand A on October 21.

His signature means the Gold Coast Titans now have no available spots on their Top 30 roster for the 2024 season.

Full squad

Jacob Alick, Tanah Boyd, AJ Brimson, Jayden Campbell, Erin Clark, Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Beau Fermor, David Fifita, Jojo Fifita, Kieran Foran, Ryan Foran, Moeaki Fotuaika, Tony Francis, Klese Haas, Jaimin Jolliffe, Brian Kelly, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Keano Kini, Isaac Liu, Ken Maumalo, Josiah Pahulu, Keenan Palasia, Chris Randall, Phillip Sami, Aaron Schoupp, Treymain Spry, Joe Stimson, Sam Verrills, Thomas Weaver

Best 17 and full squad

1. AJ Brimson

2. Jojo Fifita

3. Phillip Sami

4. Brian Kelly

5. Alofiana Khan-Pereira

6. Kieran Foran

7. Tanah Boyd

8. Moeaki Fotuaika

9. Sam Verrills

10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

11. David Fifita

12. Keenan Palasia

13. Isaac Liu

14. Chris Randall

15. Joe Stimson

16. Beau Fermor

17. Erin Clark

18. Jayden Campbell

19. Jaimin Jolliffe

20. Klese Haas

21. Treymain Spry

22. Ken Maumalo

23. Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui

24. Keano Kini

25. Thomas Weaver

26. Ryan Foran

27. Josiah Pahulu

28. Aaron Schoupp

29. Jacob Alick

30. Tony Francis

