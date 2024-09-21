Queensland Rugby League (QRL) have announced the QLD Cup Team of the Year based on the 2024 season before the Grand Final between the Norths Devils and Redcliffe Dolphins.

Dolphins fullback Trai Fuller has been named in the number one jersey, but will unfortunately miss the start of next season, having ruptured his ACL last weekend in the Preliminary Final.

Former NRL centre Ethan Quai-Ward and Manase Kaho round out the outside backs while the halves are made up of North Queensland Cowboys dup Jake Clifford and Thomas Duffy - the former has cemented the halfback spot in the NRL side.

Newly signed Gold Coast Titans recruit Tukimihia Simpkins headlines the forward pack, whilst Cory Paix has been named as the Hooker of the Year but still sits behind the likes of Tyson Smoothy, Billy Walters and Blake Mozer in the pecking order at the Brisbane Broncos.

QLD Cup Team of the Year

Fullback: Trai Fuller (Redcliffe Dolphins)

Wing: Manase Kaho (Norths Devils)

Centre: Ethan Quai-Ward (Souths Logan Magpies)

Five-Eighth: Jake Clifford (Northern Pride)

Halfback: Thomas Duffy (Northern Pride)

Prop: Tukimihia Simpkins (Norths Devils)

Hooker: Cory Paix (Wynnum Manly Seagulls)

Second Row: Dane Aukafolau (Northern Pride)

Lock: Sam Coster (Burleigh Bears)

QLD Cup leading try scorer: Manase Kaho (Norths Devils)

QLD Cup leading points scorer: Thomas Duffy (Northern Pride)

Pedro Gallagher Award for Rookie of the Year: Latrell Siegwalt (Redcliffe Dolphins)

Petero Civoniceva Medal: Judah Rimbu (PNG Hunters)