Former Blues captain and Sharks stalwart Paul Gallen has spent the past few years as a successful pugilist. But in a surprise announcement, Gallen has revealed the next step in his career will take him back to where it all began, in Cronulla.

Gallen has revealed to News Corp that he’ll be making his senior coaching debut this Wednesday as head coach of the Sharks’ under-16s pathways team.

“I’ve coached before but not at this level,” Gallen said.

“I really enjoy coaching kids and helping them develop. I coach my son’s team and that’s fun, so I thought ‘why not?’ when the opportunity came up a the Sharks.

“I get a big buzz out of giving back. Most people think I’m all about money, but I do give a lot back. That’s just who I am – but this is mostly about enjoyment.

“I enjoy doing it, so I am doing it.”

The move to junior coaching is often considered an early step in the career of any coach aspiring for the heights of the NRL, but Gallen has made his intentions – or lack thereof – known from the outset.

“I have no interest in coaching in the NRL,” Gallen said.

“I’m just doing this to try and help the kids. I’m also doing a day a week with the NRL team, just floating around, and that’s enough for me at the moment.

“I’m really enjoying my media roles, that’s what I’ll continue with in the future.”

Gallen played 248 NRL games in 19 years at the Sharks and made 24 Origin appearances for New South Wales. He has since made a name for himself as a media personality and boxer.