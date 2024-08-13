The Wests Tigers have reportedly made another move on the free agency market, adding powerhouse outside back Jeral Skelton to their contract list for 2025.

The outside back has struggled to break through at the Canterbury Bulldogs, despite putting up regularly strong numbers at the club in reserve grade.

The Redcliffe-born former Australian Rugby Sevens player made the switch to rugby league at the end of 2022, signing on with the Canterbury Bulldogs on a two-year deal.

But with just six first grade games under his belt in that time period - where he has scored three tries including two in three games this year - it appears the Bulldogs won't re-sign Skelton, who is behind a number of outside backs at the club, including young gun Blake Wilson who has been used as the primary back up this season to Jacob Kiraz and Josh Addo-Carr, who spoke on Tuesday to suggest he wants to extend his time at Belmore to beyond the end of 2025.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that Skelton not being re-signed at Canterbury has allowed the Tigers to strike, adding him to the club on a two-year deal which would see him at the joint-venture for 2025 and 2026.

As it stands, the Tigers are fast running out of roster spots for 2025, having already added Jarome Luai and Sunia Turuva to the club on long-term deals from the Penrith Panthers.

But Skelton will be a handy addition for a club who have struggled to nail down their best back five throughout the course of this season, which hasn't been aided by Junior Tupou's injury.

While he is off to the Dolphins next year, other outside backs Alex Lobb, Brent Naden, Charlie Staines, Justin Olam, Solomon Alaimalo, Solomona Faataape and Starford To'a have got anything but locked down spots.

The joint-venture have plenty of young talent on the way through their own pathways, but Skelton would appear to be an even money chance of gaining a starting spot at Tiger Town next year having scored 10 tries in 13 reserve grade games this year to go with an unbelievably outstanding 208 metres per contest.

He also brings size and strength to the Tigers - something the club have lacked in their first year under Benji Marshall which seems destined to end in a wooden spoon. It would be the third straight bogey prize for the club.

The Tigers have plenty of cash available to splash, with Isaiah Papali'i and Stefano Utoikamanu among their departures at the end of this season.