Josh Hodgson's proposed shift to the West Tigers has come to a steady halt after teammate Tom Starling was charged by police following an alleged physical altercation.

While some doubt has now been cast over Hodgson's proposed move, The Australian's Brent Read believes that a simple player swap may be opted for as an alternative.

“Starling is facing charges which casts a shadow over him particularly if the NRL decides to sanction him and he may miss the start of next season, Read said on Triple M.

“That could have ramifications for Josh Hodgson, but I don’t think it will.

“I just think that deal has gone too far down the path for them to wind it back now.

“The Raiders have given Josh Hodgson genuine hope that he would be able to go to the Tigers and get an extra year and extend his career.

“He is such an influential guy at the Raiders that if he is unhappy it just won’t work.

“Even though the Starling issue has happened and it may impact on it my gut feel is it won’t because I just think it has gone too far.”

The main area of concern for Canberra is that they have such little depth in the hooker position.

Given this, Read believes that a simple swap with Hodgson and Jacob Liddle should be taken into strong consideration.

“That is the issue because Sivila Havili has now moved to the Rabbitohs so they don’t have depth there,” Read continued.

“I would imagine they would have to go to market to sign an experienced hooker.

“They will save around $500,000 on Hodgson so that gives them some money to go out and maybe sign a back-up hooker for $100,000 and it still gives them plenty of money to spend.

“Maybe they look at a guy like Jacob Liddle if Hodgson goes to the Tigers. Maybe they bring him into the Raiders system for a couple of years and then Liddle goes back to the Tigers when Hodgson retires.”

Both Liddle and Hodgson remain contracted at their respective clubs for next season.