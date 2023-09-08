Aiming to make the club's roster better for next season, Bulldogs Head of Football Phil Gould is targeting Dolphins forward and ex-Sydney Rooster Poasa Faamausili.

Faamausili would spend his early years with the Sydney Roosters, having come up through their junior system and playing three seasons in the U20s competition before making his NRL debut in 2018 against the Gold Coast Titans.

The prop would then be loaned for a short period of time to the New Zealand Warriors before moving to the Dragons for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

After playing 11 games in his first season with the club, he failed to make any appearances in 2022, which saw him move to The Dolphins for their maiden season. Here, he has amassed four appearances,

Per News Corp, Faamausili and the Bulldogs have been in conversations with him joining the club. After the Dolphins confirmed his departure from the club, he is expected to be at Belmore next season as Cameron Ciraldo's Bulldogs begin their club rebuild.

It is also understood that the club is also in talks with Sydney Roosters duo Drew Hutchison and Jake Turpin, along with Knight utility Kurt Mann. All of whom are expected to sign with the club in the coming days or weeks.

The Bulldogs have also reportedly signed former Roosters premiership winner and forward Siosiua Taukeiaho from the Super League, with the deal set to be confirmed sooner rather than later.