The Panthers have been dealt with a serious blow a day before their biggest game of the season.

According to WWOS, Penrith were informed that winger Tom Jenkins has inked a two-year deal with the Newcastle Knights.

The 22-year-old has been picked in Penrith's squad to take on the Brisbane Broncos at Accor Stadium this Sunday.

While he's been selected in Penrith's final 22, there's little chance he'll end up playing unless someone comes down with a last-minute injury.

Jenkins will be a handy addition for the Knights on the wing after they lost English superstar Dominic Young to the Roosters.

Gaining his first start for the Panthers late in the 2022 season, Jenkins has proven his worth in first grade, scoring a try every game he's played in the top side.

Penrith will be eager to win three premierships in a row this Sunday when they take on the Broncos at Accor Stadium at 7.30pm