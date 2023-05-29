The Penrith Panthers are reportedly closing on capturing the signing of second-rower Liam Martin until at least the end of the 2027 NRL season.

Martin re-signed for a single season late last year to remain with the Panthers until the end of next year, but there has been no further movement on his future.

Despite a number of high-profile departures over the last 24 months, combined with the already confirmed departures of Stephen Crichton and Spencer Leniu for next season, it's well known the back-to-back premiers have a salary cap crunch and are scrambling to retain talent.

Alongside Martin, Dylan Edwards Matt Eisenhuth, Luke Garner, Zac Hosking, Mitch Kenny, Jarome Luai, Taylan May, Lindsay Smith and Sunia Turuva are off-contract at the end of next season and would gain the power to sign with a rival club in less than six months - on November 1 this year.

All of Martin, Edwards and Luai in particular have featured prominently in the last two premierships, and it's believed the trio will all be seeking increased contracts to remain at Penrith.

Martin though, according to The Daily Telegraph, could ultimately sign a new three-year deal worth approximately $1.7 million that will keep him tied to the foot of the mountains until the end of 2027.

It would see the 26-year-old remain at the Panthers for nine seasons since his first-grade debut in 2019, with the Origin and Kangaroos forward able to head towards 200 NRL games for the club by the time the deal ends.

His manager Allan Gainey told the publication that they are in the middle of negotiations with the Panthers, while also confirming the preference was to remain with the Panthers.

“We're in the middle of negotiations for a further extension beyond 2024,” said Martin's manager, Allan Gainey.

“We have to determine the length of the deal and then get down to the tin tacks of where it's at.

Martin, who is approaching 100 NRL games, has become a focal part of Ivan Cleary's side over the past couple of years, and his influence has been evident in the games he has missed this year.

He is also a stalwart of Brad Fittler's Origin side, being picked for the series opener in Adelaide on Wednesday night despite spending most of the 2023 campaign on the sidelines thus far.