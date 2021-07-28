As the Penrith Panthers establish themselves as a true power-house in the NRL, they continue to shore up their forces for the future - re-signing 28-year-old second-rower Scott Sorensen

It was announced on Wednesday that the forward has committed to the Panthers until the end of 2023.

“I’m extremely grateful to Panthers and Ivan (Cleary) for giving me the opportunity to extend my time here,” Sorensen said.

“I can honestly say it feels like home. The culture this club has built and continues to build is something very special and I am so excited to be a part of it.

“The energy and love for the game the players and staff bring each day makes it such an enjoyable environment.

“The best thing about this group of boys is how hard they work individually and as a team to make sure no stone is left unturned.

“Every single day they want to be better and ultimately they want to be the best. I love it here.”

Having had previous stints with the Cronulla Sharks and Canberra Raiders, Sorensen made his way to BlueBet in the beginning of the 2021 season and will now call Penrith home till 2023 following an impressive ten NRL appearances for the Panthers.

SCOTT SORENSEN

Second-row Panthers 2021 SEASON AVG 23.7

Tackles Made 0.3

Tackle Breaks 94.3

All Run Metres

“From the moment he arrived at Panthers, Scott has displayed all the qualities that inspired us to bring him to the club,” Panthers General Manager Rugby League Matt Cameron said.

“His professionalism and leadership consistently have a positive impact on the players around him.

“Although it has taken him a good part of the season to establish himself in the NRL side, we are now seeing the important role he can play for our team moving forward.”

The Panthers will say goodbye to a few players that have contributed heavily to their recent success this off-season, however, by having their cornerstone pieces locked-down for the future and the recent re-signings of Stephen Crichton, James Fisher-Harris and now Sorensen, potential for a Panthers dynasty is still on the cards... if they can win a Premiership this year.

Sorensen is also set to make his 50th NRL game milestone when the Panthers go up against the Melbourne Storm this weekend in a top of the table clash.