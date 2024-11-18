The Penrith Panthers have reportedly made enquiries about signing former QLD Maroons utility Moses Mbye as coverage in the halves after he last played in the NRL in 2023.

Aged 31, Mbye hasn't been seen on the NRL field since the middle of the 2023 season, but that could soon change. It seems that the utility has gained attraction from at least one club, which has now been named.

After rumours emerged over the weekend and on Monday linking Mbye with a return to the NRL, Peter Lang from The Western Weekender has revealed that the Penrith Panthers have since made enquiries to bring him to the club as extra cover for Nathan Cleary.

It was previously reported that a Sydney club had asked the utility about a potential return to the NRL next season despite him still being contracted with St Helens for 2025.

The Panthers have one spot remaining on their Top 30 roster for next season, and Mbye is no stranger to Ivan Cleary, having previously played under him during his time at the Wests Tigers.

MBYE A PANTHER?

There’s speculation that Moses Mbye could be on his way back to the NRL from the UK Super League.

I’ve heard from a source that Penrith have made enquires about bringing Mbye to the Panthers as extra cover for Nathan Cleary.

Mbye had a short stint under Ivan at…

Before being released by the St George Illawarra Dragons, he totalled 194 matches in the NRL for the Dragons, Wests Tigers and Canterbury Bulldogs, with whom he started his career.

A member of the 2013 Junior Kangaroos, he also played all three matches for the QLD Maroons in the 2019 State of Origin series and made one appearance for the Prime Minister's XIII in 2016 and World All Stars team in 2017.

The surprising news means he likely has an 'NRL get-out clause' in his contract with St Helens, or the team will need to pay a significant transfer fee to secure his services, as his overseas deal has 12 more months to run.

In 35 Super League matches, he has scored 21 points and shown that he still has what it takes to play in the Australian competition.

Penrith Panthers Best 17 and Squad for 2025

1. Dylan Edwards

2. Brian To'o

3. Paul Alamoti

4. Izack Tago

5. Casey McLean

6. Blaize Talagi

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Moses Leota

9. Mitch Kenny

10. Liam Martin

11. Isaiah Papali'i

12. Scott Sorensen

13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange

14. Daine Laurie

15. Liam Henry

16. Luke Garner

17. Lindsay Smith

Rest of squad

18. Jesse McLean

19. Riley Price

20. Preston Riki

21. Soni Luke

22. Harrison Hassett

23. Asu Kepaoa

24. Mavrik Geyer

25. Brad Schneider

26. Luke Sommerton

27. Luron Patea

28. Jack Cole

29. Matthew Eisenhuth (rumoured but not confirmed)

30. No player signed.

2025 development list

1. Billy Scott

2. Trent Toelau

3. David Fale

4. John Sagaga