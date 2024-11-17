Last playing in the NRL in 2023 before joining St Helens in the Super League competition, former State of Origin representative Moses Mbye has been linked with an intriguing return to the NRL competition.

Aged 31, Mbye hasn't been seen on the NRL field since the middle of the 2023 season, but that could soon change as it seems that the utility has gained attraction from at least one club.

According to The Daily Telegraph, a Sydney club has asked Mbye about a potential return to the NRL next season despite him still being contracted with St Helens for 2025.

While the Sydney club has not been named, Mbye can provide the usefulness of covering several positions and will bring a ton of experience to help mentor and develop the younger players on the roster.

Before being released by the St George Illawarra Dragons, he totalled 194 matches in the NRL for the Dragons, Wests Tigers and Canterbury Bulldogs, with whom he started his career.

A member of the 2013 Junior Kangaroos, he also played all three matches for the QLD Maroons in the 2019 State of Origin series and made one appearance for the Prime Minister's XIII in 2016 and World All Stars team in 2017.

The surprising news means he likely has an 'NRL get-out clause' in his contract with St Helens, or the team will need to pay a significant transfer fee to secure his services, as his overseas deal has 12 more months to run.

In 35 Super League matches, he has scored 21 points and shown that he still has what it takes to play in the Australian competition.