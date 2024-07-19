North Queensland Cowboys head coach Todd Payten has confirmed all five of his State of Origin players will back up for the club's clash against the Canterbury Bulldogs on Sunday evening.

Payten admitted that all five players - Queenslanders Tom Dearden, Jeremiah Nanai, Valentine Holmes and Reuben Cotter, as well as New South Wales Blues' hooker Reece Robson - are sore, but they believe Sunday's kick-off time (the final game of Round 20) gives the players enough time to get ready to back up.

"They are all good to go. They are definitely sore, and a couple of the boys were really flat when I spoke to them yesterday and today," Payten told the media on Friday morning.

"Given we have another two days prior to kick-off and another training session tomorrow, we feel that is enough time for them to get past Wednesday's game and into our game on Sunday.

The Cowboys are desperate to get back on the winning side of the scoreboard after a disappointing golden-point loss to the Manly Sea Eagles before last weekend's bye.

North Queensland still have a bye to come this year and, with a strong finish to the season, could yet push for a spot in the top four. A poor finish though would leave them missing out on the finals.

Payten's side play five of their final seven matches at home.

In a big surprise though, the coach also admitted Valentine Holmes could shift to the wing after playing there for the Maroons during Wednesday night's decider.

"That has always been a consideration, yes" Payten said when quizzed.

The coach was also left unsure about the spirits of his Queensland players after their loss on Wednesday night in the decider, admitting he will be curious to see what level of energy they bring to the team.

"He was the more positive out of all those [Origin] boys. He was pretty cock-a-hoop when I saw him at the airport on Thursday morning, buzzing about still. I spoke to him again this morning, he is probably feeling a little bit more sore now than he was then. I haven't got them together as a group yet, I'll do that in the morning [Saturday] and it will be interesting to see what's said, and what energy they can bring to the team," Payten added on Robson and the remainder of his Origin players.

The Cowboys' home clash against the Bulldogs kicks off at 6:15 pm (AEST) on Sunday evening.