Brisbane Broncos forward Payne Haas is set to become the most sought-after player in the NRL from November 1, having yet to agree to a new contract.

While all reports seemed that Haas would remain at the Broncos, the future of the forward linked to several NRL clubs has taken a surprising new twist after refusing to sign a new contract with the club worth $3.5 million- the richest deal in Broncos history.

Less than three days ago, coach Kevin Walters declared that the club was closing in on inking a new deal with Haas. But his agent Ahmad Merhi has since confirmed to News Corp that the deal is far from done and that the two parties are "still in dialogue".

“We expect to re-sign Payne within the next couple of weeks,” Walters told Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin.

“We're very confident we can maintain and keep Payne long-term at the club. He is playing some of the best football of his career and is still only 23.”

“I have a wonderful relationship with ‘Kevvie' (Walters),” Merhi said in response to Walters' words.

“We have always been hopeful of a good outcome with the Broncos and we are still in dialogue.

“This week is Payne's remarkable 100-game milestone. It's a milestone that Payne, his family, friends, team and the fans should be celebrating. Talk of other issues only distracts from this milestone achievement and Brisbane's run to the finals.”

A contender for the 2023 Dally M Medal, Payne Haas will appear in his 100th NRL career game this week against Parramatta Eels as the Broncos look to clinch the Minor Premiership from the hands of dual-premiers Penrith Panthers.

Contracted until the end of the 2024 NRL season, the prop is free to negotiate with clubs from November 1 but won't be allowed to join a rival club until the beginning of the following season in 2025. However, the Red Hill club remains confident he will remain loyal and re-sign a lucrative extension with the club.

Currently, on $848,000 a season, his salary is set to rise to $1.1 million annually, with a total of $3.5 million over three seasons. If he decides to re-sign with Brisbane, he will become only the second Broncos player to earn over $1 million per season- the first being current Dolphins playmaker Anthony Milford.