Brisbane Broncos star prop Payne Haas has been granted a leave of absence from all club duties including pre-season training as he supports his family.

The news comes after Haas didn't join the rest of his teammates at the resumption of pre-season training on Wednesday morning following the Christmas and New Year break that is afforded to all NRL clubs.

The forward's mother, Uiatu Taufua, was recently the sole survivor of a two-car crash on December 30 at Bonogin on the outskirts of the Gold Coast.

She has since been charged by Queensland police with three counts of manslaughter and one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle, evading police, and unlicensed driving.

She was transported from hospital to the Southport police watch house on Tuesday, and will front court next Tuesday.

The Broncos confirmed Haas has been granted personal leave for the next week and a half.

“Broncos forward Payne Haas has been granted personal leave from the club,” the club said in a statement.

“While the NRL squad returns to pre-season training this week, Payne will rejoin the team at training on January 16.”

Taufua suffered internal injuries, fractures and bruised lungs from the crash, but has now recovered enough to be released from hospital.

The three individuals who died in the crash were all related, with a GoFundMe page set up in an attempt to raise $75,000 to cover funeral expenses.