Paul Gallen is as brave as they come, we all know that.

Whether it be on the footy field or in the boxing ring the former Cronulla Sharks and New South Wales skipper doesn’t take a backward step.

But this time Gallen is preparing to take his boxing career to a whole other level, possibly challenging UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt.

Gallen hasn’t fought since his controversial draw against former AFL star Barry Hall while Hunt hasn’t fought in the UFC since 2018, a fight in which he lost to Justin Willis.

The Daily Telegraph are reporting that boxing promoter Matt Rose is keen to have Gallen face the New Zealand born fighter with Hunt awaiting an initial offer. Hunt is said to be interested in a fight against the Cronulla premiership skipper.

Hunt has been out of the spot light since he left the UFC on a rather tame not losing his last three fights before his contract ran out. The Kiwi is known for his ability to knockout opponents with a single punch and finished his UFC career with a record of 13-14-1.

Gallen boasts a 9-0-1 record with that draw coming in his most recent fight in November 2019.