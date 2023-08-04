The Parramatta Eels have run into trouble regarding their outside backs after failing to recruit Canberra Raider Harley Smith-Shields before the transfer deadline.

However, the troubles regarding the club's outside backs could be a blessing in disguise for youngster Arthur Miller-Stephen who is likely to be handed his NRL debut against the St George Illawarra Dragons on Sunday.

Entering the team for Isaac Lumelume, who is unlikely to play despite being named, Miller-Stephen has been paving his way in the NSW Cup after coming up through the club's ranks. A relatively tall fullback, the 19-year-old spent most of last season in Jersey Flegg but has represented Queensland at the Under 16s and Under 18s levels.

Primarily a fullback, he has appeared in seven NSW Cup games for the Eels this season, during which he has scored three tries and added three try assists, 15 tackle busts and one line break to his name, alongside an average of 134 running metres per game.

While The Mole from Wide World of Sports has reported that he will earn his NRL debut, the Parramatta Eels could also shift Bailey Simonsson to the wing, which could see Ryan Matterson, Bryce Cartwright, or Daejarn Asi join the backline.

Earlier this week, Harley Smith-Shields was seen as the answer for the club's winger problems which has seen Maika Sivo, Isaac Lumelume, Haze Dunster, Zac Cini and Waqa Blake miss many games this season.

While the Raiders confirmed that they allowed him to leave the club, they would only do so if they had permission to negotiate with U19s NSW Blues representative Ethan Sanders, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

“There are conversations happening all the time; clubs have different requirements,” Canberra chief executive Don Furner said via The Sydney Morning Herald.

“We explored that option, but it didn't work out.

“All clubs have until Monday to get any last-minute deals done. We've already had Brad Schneider go to England to get more experience, and we were happy for Harley to go to Parramatta to get more experience. But it was only going to happen if there was something in it for us. There wasn't, so the deal won't happen now.”