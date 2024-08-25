After announcing the recruitment of Isaiah Iongi from the Penrith Panthers, incoming coach Jason Ryles reportedly has his sights set on another back-line player.

With Iongi being Ryles' first signing as a head coach, the rebuild at the Parramatta Eels has officially begun as they attempt to reclaim a spot in the finals and reach the height of 2022 in which they made the Grand Final.

As Ryles attempts to rebuild the roster, he has reportedly set his sights on an outside back from a rival Western Sydney club and is looking to snare his services as Maika Sivo's future in the team remains unclear and having lost Blaize Talagi to the Panthers.

Speaking on SEN's 1170 NRL Crunch Time, The Sydney Morning Herald's Adrian Proszenko revealed that Canterbury Bulldogs winger Blake Wilson has caught the attention of Ryles and the Eels.

“The Eels realise they need a bit more speed out wide,” Proszenko said.

“One of the guys they're looking at is Blake Wilson from the Bulldogs.

“The Eels had a crack at him not so long ago and were unsuccessful and now he's off-contract they're having another little prod.

“Wilson's a good player. He's played 21 NRL games, he's not a certain starter every week, he could be a handy pickup if the Eels go that way.”

The reports come after Ryles is attempting to usher in a new era at the Eels, which has given Maika Sivo, Reagan-Campbell-Gillard, and Ryan Matterson permission to leave the club and negotiate with rival teams.

However, it is hard to see where Wilson (contracted until the end of 2025) would fit into the team as the Eels have great depth in the back-line with players such as Clinton Gutherson, Isaiah Iongi, Zac Lomax, Sean Russell, Will Penisini and Bailey Simonsson.

This isn't the first time Wilson has been linked with a potential move to the Parramatta Eels.

Before inking a two-year contract extension with the Bulldogs, Wilson reportedly knocked back overtures from the Eels to remain at Belmore in September 2023.

"I just love the club," Wilson told Zero Tackle at the beginning of the year when asked about why he knocked back an offer from the Eels.

"The coaching staff have been great for me. Obviously got my opportunity here (and) I just think I have a lot of room to grow here within this team.

"The fans are super passionate and we love all the support we get from them and the passion goes a long way.

"We've had a tough couple of years but they're always sticking by us and they've got their heart on their sleeves as much as we do out on the field."

Although he is easily a first-grade-level winger, Wilson admitted at the beginning of the season that he was aiming to cement a spot in the team and wanted to play consistent football at the NRL level.

However, it is hard to see him making the starting team unless there are injuries or suspensions, as Connor Tracey, Jacob Kiraz, Josh Addo-Carr, Bronson Xerri, and Stephen Crichton currently occupy the positions.