The Parramatta Eels have extended two players on new deals as they continue to rebuild their roster under new coach Jason Ryles.

After a terrrific 12 months that saw him selected into the 2024 Prime Minister's XIII team, Sean Russell has been rewarded with a one-year contract extension until the end of the 2026 NRL season.

Coming through the club's pathways system before making his NRL debut in 2021, he played in 21 matches this season, scoring five tries and averaging 108 running metres per game, either on the wing or in the centres.

With the arrival of Josh Addo-Carr and Zac Lomax from the Bulldogs and Dragons, Russell is one of many players contending for a spot in next year's team and will battle it out against the likes of Bailey Simonsson, Jake Tago and Joash Papalii.

“Sean Russell's extension is special to us, as he is a product of our Elite pathways system, and therefore our members and fans have great interest in his journey," said Eels GM of Football Mark O'Neill.

“Sean has worked incredibly hard on his game which reflected in his performances throughout the season.

"As a result, it was a well-deserved honour being selected in the Prime Minister's XIII.

"Sean is a wonderful team man with his best football ahead of him and we're proud to have him continue to represent the Club."

The club has also confirmed the re-signing of hooker Brendan Hands until the end of the 2026 season.

Appearing in 19 games in 2024, Hands took over the starting hooker duties from Round 13 and is likely to be given the reigns again heading into next season under Jason Ryles.

A member of the Eels roster since 2023 after joining from the Penrith Panthers, the 24-year-old is yet to reach his full potential and will be looking to do so before he is overtaken by some of the younger players coming through the pathways system.

“Brendan played in nearly 20 NRL matches last season and was one of our top performers. He is a running threat out of dummy half and offers versatility as he can play multiple positions," O'Neill added.

“Brendan is the ultimate professional; he always puts the club first and is an important part of our squad moving forward.”

Parramatta Eels Best 17 and Full Squad for 2026

1. Isaiah Iongi

2. Bailey Simonsson

3. Zac Lomax

4. Will Penisini (player option)

5. Josh Addo-Carr (club option)

6. Dylan Brown (player option)

7. Mitchell Moses

8. Junior Paulo

9. Brendan Hands

10. Jack Williams

11. Shaun Lane (mutual option)

12. Charlie Guymer

13. J'maine Hopgood

Interchange

14. Joash Papalii

15. Saxon Pryke (mutual option)

16. Ryan Matterson (player option)

17. Matt Doorey

Rest of Squad

18. Jake Tago

19. Richard Penisini

20. Jordan Samrani

21. Dean Hawkins

22. Sean Russell

23. No player signed

24. No player signed

25. No player signed

26. No player signed

27. No player signed

28. No player signed

29. No player signed

30. No player signed