Brisbane Broncos club legend Corey Parker has predicted that an NRL rival could poach centre Selwyn Cobbo after his dominant performance in Magic Round.

Filling in for Reece Walsh in the number one jersey last round, Cobbo showed rival clubs and the Broncos that he deserves a pay rise and contract extension come the end of next season.

Off-contract at the end of the 2025 NRL season along with centre-partner Kotoni Staggs, Cobbo is free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1 and is set to be one of the biggest free agents for the start of the 2026 season.

It is understood that multiple clubs have previously shown an interest in his services including the Sydney Roosters who are set to lose Joseph Manu and Joseph Suaalii to rugby union.

“A lesser club unlike a Broncos might dangle seven figures at him and say we want you to be our number one,” Parker told SENQ Mornings.

“(Playing fullback has) highlighted him again in the shop… I don't see how they could keep those players for the money that someone like a Cobbo would be offered on the open market because he can play fullback.

“I know he wants to play centre and he's very happy at the Broncos, but money does strange things.”

Corey Parker compared Cobbo to Sydney Roosters star Joseph Manu and admitted that his value comes from his versatility and ability to play anywhere in the backline.

Transitioning from the wing into the centres this season, Cobbo has been averaging 139 running metres per game, 5.6 tackle busts and is even set to earn a recall into the State of Origin arena with the QLD Maroons.

“He's Brisbane's version of Joey Manu,” Parker said.

“You give him an opportunity and his numbers are great, he's high involvement, etc. He goes back to the centres, and it's how do we get Cobbo… the ball again?

“I just love the way that Selwyn approaches the game. He's got this swagger about him. He's got a carefree approach and demeanour but he's hard to handle.”