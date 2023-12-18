Canberra Raiders veteran prop Josh Papalii has revealed he is in negotiations over a new contract with the club.

Papalii was thought to be one of a host of players considering retiring at the end of the 2024 season.

It has been all but confirmed that English-born second-rower Elliott Whitehead and veteran outside back Jordan Rapana will hang up the boots after another campaign out of the nation's capital.

But Papalii, it seems, who decided to retire from State of Origin commitments ahead of the 2023 series with the Queensland Maroons, will not be adding his name to that list in what could be considered a major boost for a Raiders side with a number of young players on their way through.

Speaking to The Canberra Times, the veteran prop revealed discussions are underway, although he isn't certain what the end result will be.

"There's discussions with my management team and the club at the moment," Papali'i said on Friday.

"Discussions are happening while we're training at the moment.

"I'm not certain on how it's going to pan out, but hopefully we'll see what happens in the next couple of weeks."

At 31 years of age and now fully committed to the Green Machine, Papalii, who has 282 games under his belt, will be one of the key names for the green machine in 2024 with the club looking to replace Jack Wighton at five-eighth.

Ricky Stuart's side will also look to see the continued emergence of the likes of Ata Mariota and Hohepa Puru in the front-row, with Papalii to play as much of a mentoring as an on-field role at the club.

Papalii is understood to have a mutual option with the club for 2025, although it's unclear whether that will be taken, or an entirely new contract - potentially with a small pay cut - will be negotiated.

It's also unclear whether Papalii would consider his options away from the capital if an agreement isn't reached with the Raiders.