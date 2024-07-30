The future of Penrith Panthers star winger Brian To'o continues to be up in the air, with it emerging that his management and the club will meet on Wednesday.

A report emerged from Channel 9's Danny Weidler on Tuesday morning that To'o could be set to find a new club from as soon as the 2025 season, despite his contract at the foot of the mountains being valid through to the end of 2027.

Those reports were almost immediately challenged however, with Penrith rugby league CEO Matt Cameron telling the Western Weekender that the club had made no attempt to shop To'o whatsoever.

“There is nothing going on with Brian To'o. He is a vital part of our club and we are not shopping him around," Cameron said.

“He is here until 2027 and hopefully beyond.”

It has now emerged however that the report regarding To'o's future may have actually come from the player and his management themselves.

To'o, despite being contracted until the end of 2027, is paid well under market value at the Panthers. The star winger, who is a permanent fixture of the New South Wales Blues State of Origin side and played in all three games of this year's series win under new coach Michael Maguire, has previously expressed his desire to remain a Panther for good, but the club have lost some of his closest mates, including Jarome Luai, in recent times.

LATEST: Liam Ayoub - manager of Brian To'o to meet with Panthers today to explain how his client is feeling about his future. Penrith have said he won't be released early. They will hear about his concerns today @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) July 30, 2024

The Panthers are reportedly standing firm and will not release To'o, who is only believed to be on approximately $650,000 per year. For comparison, St George Illawarra Dragons and Blues Origin wing partner Zac Lomax is believed to be on approximately $800,000 per year, both now and when he arrives at the Parramatta Eels next year.

That could leave To'o seeking an exit from the club for multiple reasons, with other Sydney-based clubs believed to have an interest in the star winger who has played 107 NRL games, 12 Origins for New South Wales and 9 Tests for Samoa, holding a healthy try-scoring record across the board.