The Penrith Panthers have reportedly been shopping New South Wales State of Origin star winger Brian To'o to select clubs.

It's unclear at this stage which clubs have been asked whether they have an interest in the 25-year-old. However, Channel 9's Danny Weidler has reported that he has been shopped around.

EXCLUSIVE: Select clubs have been informally asked if they have an interest in signing Panthers star winger Brian To'o @NRLonNine @9NewsSyd — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) July 30, 2024

The claim has already been denied by Penrith head of rugby league Matt Cameron, according to The Western Weekender's Peter Lang.

“There is nothing going on with Brian To'o. He is a vital part of our club and we are not shopping him around," Cameron said.

“He is here until 2027 and hopefully beyond.”

The move - should it actually be happening - comes as something of a surprise given To'o's stature at the Panthers, with the cult-hero winger part of the club's three-peat of premierships and again playing a big role in helping the men from the foot of the mountain sit at the top of the table as they push for a fourth.

A metre-eater, To'o's role at the Panthers is one of the most important throughout Ivan Cleary's side, with the hard-working winger in the top ten for total metres ran in each of the last three seasons.

Now experienced with 107 NRL games, 12 Tests for New South Wales and 9 Tests for Samoa, the star has also scored 75 NRL tries since his debut in 2019.

But there is little secret around the tightness of Penrith's salary cap. The club have a number of high-profile players on big money, and To'o is currently one of them.

The winger is signed with the side until at least the end of 2027, meaning he doesn't want to leave. Penrith ultimately won't be able to force him out in the next three seasons if he doesn't want to leave.

That could be a roadblock for the Panthers given the star has repeatedly expressed his desire to remain at the Panthers long-term.

Penrith, who also lose Sunia Turuva from their back five at the end of 2024 after he elected to sign with the Wests Tigers and have also released Taylan May in recent times, have a never-ending production line of young talent to come into the back line, with Casey and Jesse McLean the next two players likely to cement their spots.