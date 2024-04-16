Penrith Panther star centre Taylan May has deleted his Instagram account amidst controversy over a speeding video.

The deletion of his social media account comes after the NRL player took video footage of himself in the passenger seat of a car speeding past a school - it is understood that the driver was doing over 95km per hour.

The video surfaced after he shared the video to his Instagram story over a week ago but wouldn't resurface until the weekend after being re-shared by others to various social media platforms, such as Instagram, TikTok and Reddit.

News Corp has reported that the NRL's integrity unit is investigating the controversy. However, they do not currently know how to treat the situation because he was not in the driving seat.

Earlier this week, Pedestrian Council of Australia chairman and CEO Harold Scruby disclosed that the act was "utterly irresponsible" and "stupid".

“The road toll is way above where it was last year,” he said on Monday, per News Corp.

“Yesterday, the NSW road toll hit 100, that's one death a day approximately since the beginning of the year.

“Serious injuries are 10 times that. Behaviour like this is some of the reasons why the road toll is so high.

“People like this are supposed to setting an example for our children and the rest of the community are doing quite the opposite.

“It's sad as well as being utterly irresponsible. In this case it's compromising someone's life and limb. It's just stupid.”

According to the publication, the Penrith Panthers have spoken to Taylan May regarding the incident and his actions but are yet to provide an official comment on the situation.