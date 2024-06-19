The Penrith Panthers have signed one of their most impressive reserve-grade players to their maiden NRL contract.

After making an immediate impact in his 11 NSW Cup games this season, outside back David Fale has signed a multi-year NRL deal with the Panthers, his maiden NRL contract.

Debuting in reserve grade last season, Fale has scored three tries, managed 20 tackle busts and three line-breaks and is averaging 67 running metres per match this season.

The signing of Fale to an NRL deal will see him compete with the likes of Paul Alamoti, Jesse McLean, Daine Laurie Casey McLean, Asu Kepaoa and Isaiah Iongi for the two vacant backline spots next season - Sunia Turuva will depart for the Wests Tigers, and Taylan May is set to have his contract torn up in the coming weeks.

Penrith has six players who remain off-contract at the end of the season, but it will likely be reduced to four with Paul Alamoti and Daine Laurie reportedly agreeing to new contracts.

Matthew Eisenhuth, Tyrone Peachey and Luke Sommerton remain without a contract for the 2025 NRL season.