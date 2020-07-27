Penrith have moved quickly to lock away fast rising centre Stephen Crichton amid interest from six other clubs.

Crichton will reportedly re-sign with the club on a three-year deal worth $1.5 million, reports The Daily Telegraph.

The new deal will see Crichton remain at Penrith until at least the end of 2024.

It comes as clubs circled the 19-year old with as many as six clubs reportedly interested in Crichton’s services, none more so than the cashed-up Canterbury Bulldogs.

Penrith are hoping to secure Crichton’s signature sometime in the next month.

“Stephen is an exceptional talent,” Penrith deputy chairman Greg Alexander told The Daily Telegraph.

“He is a unique talent. He is a great athlete but he also has a good football brain. He is quick, got terrific hands and can jump.

“Stephen is an all-round footy player. We hope (the deal) can be done soon.”

The Samoan-born Crichton is free to field offers from November 1 this year but Penrith want him locked away by then.

He recently said contract negotiations would “take care of themselves.”