NRL Rd 11 - Titans v Panthers
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JULY 26: Stephen Crichton of the Panthers scores a try during the round 11 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Penrith Panthers at Cbus Super Stadium on July 26, 2020 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

Penrith have moved quickly to lock away fast rising centre Stephen Crichton amid interest from six other clubs.

Crichton will reportedly re-sign with the club on a three-year deal worth $1.5 million, reports The Daily Telegraph. 

The new deal will see Crichton remain at Penrith until at least the end of 2024.

It comes as clubs circled the 19-year old with as many as six clubs reportedly interested in Crichton’s services, none more so than the cashed-up Canterbury Bulldogs.

Penrith are hoping to secure Crichton’s signature sometime in the next month.

“Stephen is an exceptional talent,” Penrith deputy chairman Greg Alexander told The Daily Telegraph. 

“He is a unique talent. He is a great athlete but he also has a good football brain. He is quick, got terrific hands and can jump.

“Stephen is an all-round footy player. We hope (the deal) can be done soon.”

The Samoan-born Crichton is free to field offers from November 1 this year but Penrith want him locked away by then.

He recently said contract negotiations would “take care of themselves.”