The Penrith Panthers have agreed to re-sign hooker Mitch Kenny over a new contract as they look to accomplish a four-peat this season.

Kenny, 26, has played a significant role in the club's past two Grand Final victories and has become a standout in the middle of the park after the departure of Apisai Koroisau to the Wests Tigers last season.

Leading the tackle count for the club in most of the matches he plays, Kenny has registered 86 first-grade games for the Panthers since coming through the club's famed junior system.

After it was reported that he was attracting interest from the St George Illawarra Dragons, Kenny has extended his tenure with the Panthers for three more seasons until the end of the 2027 season.

“I'm thrilled to commit to the Panthers because this place is home to me,” Kenny said.

“Ivan Cleary and everyone at the club have supported me from the beginning, and I'm excited to repay the faith to them.

“It's great to have the opportunity to continue wearing the Panthers jersey and representing our community for another three seasons.”

Before the announcement on Friday, Kenny was one of eight players yet to re-sign with the Penrith Panthers for next season, alongside Matthew Eisenhuth, Luke Garner, Daine Laurie, Ativalu Lisati, Tyrone Peachey, Preston Riki, and Fijian international Sunia Turuva.

“On behalf of everyone at Panthers, we are thrilled to see Mitch remain with the club for a further three seasons,” Panthers General Manager of Rugby League Shane Elford said.

“Mitch embodies the core qualities we value at our club, seen through his courage, determination, and dedication to his team.”