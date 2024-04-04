The Penrith Panthers have reportedly begun negotiations with hooker Mitch Kenny over a new contract as they look to accomplish a four-peat this season.

Kenny, 26, has played a significant role in the club's past two Grand Final victories and has become a standout in the middle of the park after the departure of Apisai Koroisau to the Wests Tigers last season.

Leading the tackle count for the club in most of the matches he plays, Kenny has registered 86 first-grade games for the Panthers since coming through the club's famed junior system.

The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that Kenny and the Panthers have started negotiations over a new contract and are confident he will re-sign after attracting interest from the St George Illawarra Dragons.

While the Dragons have four players - Kyle Flanagan, Jesse Marschke, Jacob Liddle, and Connor Muhleisen - who could potentially play as the dummy half in their Top 30 roster, Kenny's arrival would have been a major upgrade for the team.

Flanagan and Marschke have primarily played in the halves throughout their careers, whilst Liddle and Muhleisen are better playing second-fiddle off the interchange bench.

This would have created a spine of Tyrell Sloan (fullback), Kyle Flanagan (five-eighth), Ben Hunt (halfback) and Mitch Kenny (hooker) for next season.

Kenny is one of eight players yet to re-sign with the Penrith Panthers for next season, alongside Matthew Eisenhuth, Luke Garner, Daine Laurie, Ativalu Lisati, Tyrone Peachey, Preston Riki, and Fijian international Sunia Turuva.