The Penrith Panthers have gone back-to-back again, this time off the field.

The three-time back-to-back NRL premiers were this week crowned the Sport NSW Team of the Year at the NSW Champions of Sport Ceremony.

The Panthers took out the award in a canter in 2022 after winning all of the major rugby league premierships in the state, and despite having less success in the lower grades this time around, their success at NRL level in taking out a third straight premiership was enough to see the club take out the award again.

The Panthers were the only recipient of an award at the ceremony out of the NRL or rugby league more broadly on the back of a season where they won the minor premiership and premiership despite more high-profile departures in the pre-season.

Panthers group CEO Brian Fletcher said the award was a tick to the culture and pathway that has been built at the club, with much of the first-grade side being out of the local junior catchment areas.

"We've got a wonderful culture right through the place (at Panthers). We stick to a plan and we have a wonderful pathway," Fletcher told the club website.

"Our culture starts with the coaches. Ivan Cleary is a wonderful man and he has wonderful coaches underneath him. All the coaches and players get along so well and that has contributed to our success."

In winning three straight premierships, the Panthers became the first team in the NRL era to do so, although were looking well and truly out of the game into the second half of the grand final.

Penrith will commence their quest for a historic fourth straight premiership with a clash away from home on Friday, March 8 against the Melbourne Storm.

Full list of 2023 Sport NSW awards

Team of the Year – Penrith Panthers

Athlete of the Year – Jessica Fox OAM

Coach of the Year – Myriam Fox

Athlete of the Year with a Disability – Lauren Parker

2023 Young Athlete of the Year – Errol Gulden

Young Athlete of the Year with a Disability – Arato Katsuda-Green

Masters Athlete of the Year – Tony Goodwin

Team of the Year with a Disability – Daniel Michel/Ashlee Maddern and Jamieson Lesson/Amanda Leeson

Administrator of the Year – Annelise Rosnell

Event of the Year – FIBA Women's Asia Cup

Official of the Year – Jemma Cook

Organisation of the Year – NSW Goalball