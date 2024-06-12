The Penrith Panthers have confirmed that forward Ativalu Lisati will depart the club effective immediately to take up another opportunity with an NRL team.

The 23-year-old has been a key member of the club's NSW Cup team over the past three seasons, making 39 appearances in either the front row or second row.

Before his time at the Panthers, he graduated from Ipswich State High School before moving from New Zealand in 2019 to pursue his dream of playing rugby league.

His departure from the club will see him join the Melbourne Storm with the club confirming he will have his first training session this week.

“Valu has been a great player for our club over the past few years, and made a positive impact on those around him,” Panthers Rugby League CEO Matt Cameron said.

“On behalf of all at Panthers, I'd like to thank Valu for his service and wish him all the best for the future.”

